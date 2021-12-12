Insider: Who deserves credit for $400 refunds for Michigan drivers?

Lansing — Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a top Republican lawmaker, pushed back last week on the idea thatDemocratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmerdeserved the credit for $400 refunds on the way for drivers in the state.

"Let's not forget that in '19 the governor fought this every step of the way," Wentworth told reporters on Wednesday about auto insurance reform legislation that Whitmer signed into law in May 2019.

"The only reason this rebate is happening is because this chamber and the Senate voted on legislation that would require this rebate to be made to drivers once this was recognized as a savings," added Wentworth, R-Farwell.

Although she initially disagreed with elements of the legislation, the Democratic governor was involved in negotiations.

However, Wentworth said she was "forced" to sign the legislation.

The Republican leader's comments foreshadow the political debates ahead in 2022 as the refund checks are issued to drivers across the state sometime in the second quarter of the year and as Whitmer seeks a second term as Michigan's governor.

Whitmer signed the historic no-fault legislation on the porch of the Grand Hotel at the 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference. She was surrounded by lawmakers from both parties.

"People of this state don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat," Whitmer said at the time. "They just want us to fix the problems."

The law ended the state's unique requirement that motorists purchase auto insurance policies that guarantee uncapped lifetime medical benefits in the event of catastrophic crash injuries.

The reforms and higher than projected investment returns contributed to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association collecting a $5 billion surplus. On Nov. 1, 2021, Whitmer called on the MCCA to return the surplus through "refund checks" to every resident with auto insurance.

MCCA agreed to distribute a portion of the surplus. And the association revealed plans to refund state drivers $400 per vehicle with checks coming in the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday.

Democrats touted the move and the governor's role in it. Whitmer's campaign sent out a press release with headlines about the refunds.

"The refunds are the result of the historic, bipartisan auto insurance reforms signed into law by Governor Whitmer," her campaign said.

The 2019 law included a mechanism through which a refund could occur, but Whitmer successfully urged the MCCA to move the timeline up.

Rinke adds Youngkin staffer

Republican Kevin Rinke, a businessman who's running for Michigan governor, has scored a key hire for his campaign.

Rinke announced last week that Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’sstate director and deputy political director, Marshall Moreau, will serve as his campaign manager. Youngkin won a competitive race for Virginia governor in November, flipping an office that had been held by Democrats.

"I’m excited that Marshall is joining our team and will help implement the same kind of positive, issue focused campaign that shocked the world in Virginia," Rinke said in a press release.

In addition to Moreau, Greta Pisarczyk, a Michigan native and formerly the finance director at GOPAC, will join the Rinke campaign as finance director.

'Monopoly Man' visits Lansing

Environmental activists and "Uncle Pennybags" from the board game Monopoly gathered in Lansing on Wednesday to call on the Legislature to lift the state's cap on rooftop solar.

Since 2016, there has been a 1% cap on how much solar power DTE Energy and Consumers Energy may purchase based on the utilities' average peak load for the past five years.

The activists said the state's dominant utilities were using their power and influence to block the legislation.

Ethan Petzold, Southeast Michigan regional coordinator for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, was the person dressed as the "Uncle Pennybags" or "Monopoly Man," according to a press release.

