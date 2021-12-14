Michigan lawmakers could allocate billions of dollars in final days of 2021

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers are expected to spend their final session days of 2021 appropriating about $1 billion in funding to entice economic development projects and hundreds of millions more to combat COVID-19.

The state House and Senate were both in session Tuesday morning with two supplemental spending bills on the agenda: one worth $841 million, relying heavily on federal relief money, and another focused on business incentives and luring a multi-billion-dollar General Motors investment.

Tuesday is the House's last scheduled session day of 2021. It's unclear whether it will be the Senate's final day.

While the details of the economic development proposal have not yet been revealed, legislators are considering allocating about $1 billion to go along with bills that would set up an "investment fund" to spur deals, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions, which were ongoing between legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.

When asked about the funding for the business incentive package, House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said he'd been involved in conversations on the matter

"I'm expecting something today," he said.

On Tuesday morning, a legislative conference committee advanced a separate $841 million proposal that would appropriate a portion of the $2.5 billion in federal relief money that the Democratic governor requested from the GOP-controlled Legislature in November.

Nine months after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, Michigan is sitting on about $10 billion in federal relief funds that remain unappropriated. Of those dollars, lawmakers have discretion over how to spend about $5.7 billion, according to the State Budget Office.

The new bill included $150 million in federal money for COVID-19 testing and screening activities at schools. Whitmer requested the allocation of $300 million. The bill also included $140 million in federal money for emergency rental assistance. Whitmer had requested the allocation of $522 million.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said the proposal would bring "important investments" for the state. Hertel vowed to keep pushing for more federal dollars to be spent.

"I am not going to hold up for relief for people, for politics," Hertel said. "Do I wish it was more? Absolutely, and I'm going to keep fighting for more."

The supplemental featured a variety of other expenditures, including $10 million for a grant to a nonprofit organization to support teacher recruitment and training and $36 million for "emerging environmental threats" in Benton Harbor and other communities.

The bill also had $22 million for one-time grants: $9 million for the North American International Auto Show, $5 million for converting a floor at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital into a pediatric psychiatric unit and $1 million for the St. Clair Convention Center.

The details of the economic development proposal remained a mystery as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, the House and Senate each approved legislation to create the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Money in the SOAR Fund could only move to two other new funds — the Michigan Strategic Site Readiness Fund and the Critical Industry Fund — with the approval of lawmakers, giving them influence over the decisions.

The site readiness fund would be charged with spending money on activities related to "strategic sites" and "mega-strategic sites." The other fund, the Critical Industry Fund, would be focused on providing investments to "qualified businesses for deal-closing, gap financing or other economic assistance to create new qualified jobs or make capital investments."

A target of the new initiative is General Motors.

GM is eyeing Delta Township near Lansing to build its third multi-billion dollar battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States, according to two sources familiar with the situation and tax incentive documents filed with the city of Lansing.

The proposed investment is pegged at $2.5 billion, according to GM's tax-exemption requests to the city of Lansing, and once fully operational the plant would create 1,700 jobs in the region.

Some lawmakers have been stressing the need for additional economic incentives after Ford Motor Co. pledge to invest more than $11 billion in two Southern states and create 11,000 jobs.

House panel approves spending bill

The Michigan House Appropriations Committee reported out another more than $1 billion COVID-19 spending bill on Tuesday that would put the majority of the funding toward testing and early treatment resources, as well as health care worker recruitment and retention.

The $1 billion supplemental passed unanimously through the 28-member committee and could be taken up by the full House later Tuesday.

Albert called the bill a “good first step” toward early prevention and treatment options for COVID-19, and toward addressing the state’s health care worker shortage. It's unlikely the Senate will take up the bill until the new year.

“It’s going to give us time to work through and see if there’s more improvements that we can make,” Albert said. “This is the legislative process. This is the way it’s supposed to go. It’s supposed to take time. There’s supposed to be multiple different avenues for input.”

Staff Writer Kalea Hall contributed.