Michigan lawmakers advance $1.5B incentive plan to draw businesses

Lansing —Michigan lawmakers were working late Tuesday night to craft a$1.48 billion spending proposal aimed at using state funds to lure economic development projects to Michigan, including a new General Motors battery plant.

If approved, the legislation would represent a dramatic push to attract businesses, three months after Ford Motor Co. announced an $11 billion investment, along with 11,000 jobs, in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Legislators released the full details of the proposal 11 hours into the state Senate's day. Tuesday was the House's last scheduled session day of 2021. It's unclear if it will be the Senate's final meeting of the year.

The plan in the spotlight included $1 billion for economic development incentives and $409 million in assistance for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A conference committee approved the bill at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, advancing it to the full House and Senate.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican leaders of the Legislature have been in discussions for weeks on the effort. Supporters contended that the proposal was necessary to help Michigan compete as automobile manufacturers, which have dominated the state's economy, transition to electric vehicles and seek to keep an advantage over their competitors.

Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said there were economic development opportunities available to Michigan, and the situation is moving quickly so lawmakers were looking to act quickly as well.

"I'm hopeful," Tate said of the Legislature approving the incentive package later Tuesday evening. "I'm ... pretty confident. We'll see how long that takes."

A target of the new initiative is General Motors.

GM is eyeing Delta Township near Lansing to build its third multibillion-dollar battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States. The proposed investment is pegged at $2.5 billion, according to GM's tax exemption requests to the city of Lansing, and the plant would create an estimated 1,700 jobs in the region when it is fully operational.

The Lansing City Council on Monday moved forward with supporting the battery cell manufacturing plant by approving a resolution recommending the formation of a renaissance zone for the development in an application to the Michigan Strategic Fund.

In addition to looking at investing in the Lansing area, GM is also considering investments at its Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion to make electric trucks there based on its new Ultium electric platform, sources previously told The Detroit News. The Orion plant builds the electric Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV.

Last week, the state House and Senate each approved legislation to create the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund in the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Money in the SOAR Fund could only move to two other new funds — the Michigan Strategic Site Readiness Fund and the Critical Industry Fund — with the approval of lawmakers, giving them influence over the decisions.

The site readiness fund would be charged with spending money on activities related to "strategic sites" and "mega-strategic sites." The other fund, the Critical Industry Fund, would be focused on providing investments to "qualified businesses for deal-closing, gap financing or other economic assistance to create new qualified jobs or make capital investments."

Lawmakers were expected to appropriate $1 billion for the SOAR initiative. But there have been critics on both sides of the aisle, including state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte. Talent, infrastructure, regulatory and tax environment and energy costs were aspects of potential development sites that companies valued more than financial incentives, Barrett said.

The $1 billion could fix a lot of infrastructure in the state, he said.

"You can't spend those same dollars twice," Barrett said.

Amid the discussions about how to attract large developments, the Senate approved a bill that would increase the small taxpayer exemption to the state's personal property tax. Under it, entities with less than $180,000 in industrial personal property and commercial personal property would be able to qualify for the exemption. The current cap is $80,000.

The proposal, which passed 21-15, would have a "likely significant" financial impact on local units of government, according to an analysis by the Senate Fiscal Agency.

Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, was among the opponents.

"By further repealing the personal property tax without a long-term replacement, the majority in the Legislature continues to threaten the sustainability of our local governments to provide for the essential services back home that we all depend upon," Moss said.

The spending bill advanced out of conference committee also featured $75 million for a local community stabilization fund to offset reductions because of the change.

For the $409 million in business relief, the program would provide grants to businesses that have realized a significant financial hardship because of COVID-19. Financial hardship would be defined as a decline in total sales, but the aid available would be capped based on property taxes or based on certain fees and taxes.

Eligible businesses would include entertainment venues, exercise facilities, restaurants, barber shops, cosmetology shops and hotels. Overall, grants to businesses could not exceed $5 million.

Along with the economic development package, the Legislature was also weighing Tuesday night an $841 million supplemental spending plan to allocate federal relief dollars to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill included $150 million for testing in schools and $140 million in emergency rental assistance. Whitmer described it as a "big step forward in finding common ground and agreement."

Staff Writer Kalea Hall contributed.