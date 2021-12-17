Nonprofit tied to key Michigan lawmaker spent $142K on trips for public officials

Lansing — A nonprofit organization tied to then-Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield reported spending $142,266 on travel and entertainment for public officials in 2020, which was 36 times more money than lobbyists reported spending on lawmakers for trips.

An annual tax filing by the Peninsula Fund, obtained by The Detroit News, provides a rare glimpse at the number of trips that Michigan officeholders could be taking at undisclosed donors' expense and without any reporting under state law.