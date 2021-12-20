Whitmer to address omicron variant in Michigan, no new mandates expected
POLITICS

Michigan Democrats 'not taking no for an answer' on Build Back Better

Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News

Washington — Michigan Democrats in Congress say they won't give up the fight for their party's $2 trillion social and climate policy bill after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's bombshell announcement that he's a "no" on the Build Back Better Act. 

Manchin, whose vote is key to getting the package through the evenly divided Senate, told “Fox News Sunday” that after nearly six months of negotiations, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t."

