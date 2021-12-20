12 possible redistricting dilemmas to watch as Michigan redraws political lines
Craig Mauger Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
The stark reality of Michigan's new process for drawing political district lines is an upheaval for many of the state's most influential lawmakers three years after voters took the power to make legislative maps out of their hands and gave it to an independent commission.
Veteran members of Michigan's congressional delegation are weighing the possibility of running against each other; potential leaders in the state Legislature might first have to beat their caucus members; and key lawmakers are selling their homes to better position themselves politically.