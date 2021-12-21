Maxwell case logs show how frequently Trump flew on Epstein jets; Bill Clinton on list, too

Ben Wieder and Julie K. Brown

McClatchy Washington Bureau

Donald Trump appears to have flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets six more times than was previously known, according to flight logs released as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

Previous disclosures of portions of Epstein’s flight log have shown world leaders, billionaires and celebrities among the many passengers who have flown on Epstein’s private jets.

The new log released as evidence in Maxwell’s case stretches back earlier than previous releases.

Decades before he became president, Trump flew four times in 1993, once in 1994 and once in 1995, in addition to a flight in 1997 that had been documented in portions of the flight log previously released. The flights were all between Palm Beach and New York City airports, with the June 1994 flight stopping at Ronald Reagan Washington Washington National Airport between Palm Beach and New York.

A woman named Marla, apparently Trump’s then-wife Marla Maples, is listed as joining him on the June 1994 flight, along with a Tiffany, apparently their then-infant daughter, and a nanny. Trump’s son Eric is listed as joining him on an August 1995 flight between Palm Beach and New York.

That’s still fewer than former President Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s jets on at least nine different dates according to the flight records released as evidence, and reportedly far more times than that. The extent of Clinton’s travel on Epstein flights was already reported, however.

Neither of the two former presidents has been accused of sexual misconduct involving Epstein, who died in prison a month after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges in 2019

Trump and Clinton aren’t the only notable names included in the 118-page log, which includes flights between April 1991 and January 2006.

The log also includes two previously undisclosed flights in February 1994 on which a passenger identified as Bobby Kennedy Jr. is listed, a previously undisclosed April 1994 flight with former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell and several previously undisclosed flights involving famed violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Epstein and Trump were friends in the late 1980s and early 1990s, although the relationship reportedly soured after Epstein hit on the teenage daughter of a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

None of the above listed passengers could be reached for comment Monday.

The Manhattan sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was placed in the hands of the jury Monday.