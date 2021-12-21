Trump plans Jan. 6 news conference to whitewash Capitol attack

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

Former President Donald Trump Tuesday vowed to hold a news conference on the first anniversary of the storming of the Capitol as he steps up his campaign to whitewash the Jan. 6 attack.

A day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a “solemn observance” of the violent attack, Trump on Tuesday said he would offer his own spectacle claiming the historic insurrection attempt was nothing more than a peaceful protest.

Trump says he will discuss his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which have been conclusively debunked by judges and officials in both parties. He also plans to denounce the House of Representatives select committee probing the attack.

“I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more,” Trump said in an email statement. “Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.”

Trump has stepped up his attacks on the select committee as it zeroes in on his role in planning and instigating the attack, including hints that it could refer him to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

“Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” Trump asked.