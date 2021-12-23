New Detroit U.S. Attorney Ison targets violent crime, discrimination, aims to rebuild trust
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison laid out priorities Wednesday as she starts her tenure as the top federal law enforcement officer in the Detroit area: Rebuilding community trust, targeting systemic discrimination and reducing violent crime.
A nominee of President Joe Biden, Ison was sworn into office Tuesday after her confirmation a week ago by the U.S. Senate. She spoke to The Detroit News on her first full day on the job.