Redistricting panel headed into final vote amid continued concerns over minority districts

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on Tuesday will begin what could be a days-long process of approving the final electoral maps for voting districts for the Michigan House, state Senate and U.S. House.

The electoral maps, which will be voted on in Lansing, will govern the state's elections for the next decade and, as currently drawn, could pit veteran lawmakers against each other in 2022. The vote comes after months of public hearings and feedback, map-drawing and comments for and against the new districts.