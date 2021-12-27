Multiple Michigan Republicans contacted by US House's Jan. 6 committee
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — The U.S. House committee that's investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has contacted at least five officials in Michigan, including three Republicans.
The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol appears to be exploring interactions between some Michigan Republicans and former President Donald Trump's White House, said two sources who were contacted but declined to be identified because of the uncertain and ongoing nature of the probe.