Democratic Michigan Reps. Stevens, Levin appear set for a primary race

U.S. Reps. Haley Stevens and Andy Levin revealed plans Tuesday for a primary race against each other in Oakland County in 2022.

Michigan's redistricting commission approved new district lines on Tuesday afternoon that will be in effect for the next decade. Within two hours, both Stevens, who recently moved to Waterford Township, and Levin of Bloomfield Township announced they plan to run in the new 11th District.

The Democrat-leaning district also features Royal Oak, Farmington Hills and Pontiac.

"Now that we have final mapping configurations, I am excited to announce that I will continue representing my home, Oakland County and will be filing to run for re-election in the new Michigan's 11th," Stevens tweeted at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Stevens, 38, who previously lived in nearby Rochester Hills, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018.

At 4:21 p.m., Levin issued his own statement, saying he also plans to run in the 11th District, where "I grew up and where I live."

“In the months ahead, I look forward to earning your vote and your trust, to creating a more perfect union where every one of us has access to quality public education, affordable child care, a family-sustaining job, a dignified retirement, universal health care and a livable, peaceful planet," Levin said. "I’m ready to get to work — see you on the trail!"

Levin, 61, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018, when he won the seat previously held by his father, retiring U.S. Rep. Sander Levin.

The potential Levin-Stevens primary race is one significant outcome of Michigan's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Before this year, lawmakers had been in charge of drawing the district lines.

After the 2020 census, Michigan lost a congressional district, dropping from 14 districts to 13, meaning a contest between two incumbents was likely. However, Levin or Stevens could have run in the new 10th District, which is a swing district that features portions of Oakland and Macomb counties.

The new map could also set up a GOP primary race between U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga of Holland and Fred Upton of St. Joseph.

Republicans are planning to try to win the new 10th, which features Rochester Hills, Sterling Heights and Warren. John James, a former GOP U.S. Senate candidate, is "strongly considering" a run for the U.S. House in 2022, two sources close to him said Tuesday, minutes after the state's redistricting commission adopted the new congressional map.

The Levin-Stevens contest gives Republicans "a good chance to win" the new 10th district, said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ newsletter on American campaigns and elections.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Melissa Nann Burke contributed.