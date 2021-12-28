Here are the races Michigan's new U.S. House map could launch

Lansing — Michigan's new congressional districts, approved by an independent commission Tuesday, will likely force incumbents to run against each other and produce battleground races that will help decide which party controls the U.S. House over the next decade.

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission approved the so-called "Chestnut" map Tuesday afternoon, spurring a rush of announcements from candidates for 2022. By Tuesday evening, the state was poised for high-profile primary and general election contests in multiple districts.