Check out Michigan redistricting panel's state House, Senate, congressional maps

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission adopted three plans Tuesday for the voting districts that will govern Michigan's 13 congressional districts, 38 state Senate seats and 110 state House seats for the next decade.

Commissioners — after months of public hearings, map drawing and discussion — applauded after each vote. The commission mustered a nine-member coalition supporting the "Linden" Senate map, 11 members supporting the "Hickory" House map and an eight-member group supporting the "Chestnut" congressional district map.

Each vote by the 13-member panel included the constitutionally required "2-2-2" majority, or support from two Democratic members, two Republicans and two Independents. No plan required more than one vote to reach a majority.