Michigan reported more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than 2020 amid vaccine resistance

More Michiganians' deaths were linked to COVID-19 in 2021 than 2020 despite the debut of vaccines that have helped prevent severe illness, and a year-long campaign to convince people to get their shots.

As of Wednesday, with two days remaining before the end of the year, the state health department had tracked 13,943 deaths tied to the virus in 2021 compared to 13,034 the year before. In 2020, unlike 2021, the first COVID-19 deaths weren't tallied until March.