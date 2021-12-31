POLITICS

Michigan's new congressional map features 4 races that could decide U.S. House majority

Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News

Washington — A highly regarded political forecaster has issued new ratings identifying four competitive Michigan congressional districts, suggesting the state will be a battleground for control of the U.S. House next year.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report put out the ratings Thursday based on new political maps as a result of redistricting so far around the country following the 2020 Census.

