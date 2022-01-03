Detroit lawmakers plan to challenge redistricting maps over racial fairness

Detroit — A group of Detroit lawmakers said Monday they plan to file suit in the Michigan Supreme Court over redistricting maps they argue disenfranchise Black candidates and, by extension, Black voters.

The congressional, state Senate and state House maps approved last week significantly decreased the number of majority-minority seats in the Michigan Legislature but also made gains in providing more partisan fairness toward Democrats, who have been subject to districts drawn by the Republican majority for decades.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, approved by voters in 2018, changed the way the once-in-a-decade redistricting process is done by giving that responsibility to a 13-member citizens panel made up four Republicans, four Democrats and five non-partisan members.

“Unfortunately, the problem lies in the largest African American majority city in the nation has received the very short end of the stick,” said filing attorney Nabih Ayad. “The new redistricting map lines have unfairly discriminated against the city of Detroit, its residents and its elected officials.”

The commission said Monday it had heard of the suit through media reports but had not yet been served. The panel believes the advice it received from its Voting Rights Act lawyer guided the creation of maps that comply with the Voting Rights Act, said commission spokesman Edward Woods.

Among the lawmakers supporting the lawsuit are state Reps. Tenisha Yancey, D-Harper Woods; Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit; Helena Scott, D-Detroit; Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, and Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford Township. Detroit Democratic Sen. Betty Jean Alexander also supported the suit, as did former lawmakers Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and Teola Hunter.

"To allow for this to happen now is absolutely ludicrous, and I hope that my colleagues on the Democratic side of the aisle are not being blinded by the fact that they have the opportunity to win the House to where they are going to allow the disenfranchisement of Black voters," said Yancey, who is term-limited.

Carter agreed.

"We have to get into this fight and protect generations because representation matters," he said. "And we should be tired of these portable politicians."

The group argued the 2018 state constitutional amendment that created the commission required compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act, which they allege has been violated by the new maps.

"One of the reasons I believe that they (voters) voted in support of this is that this assures that the Voting Rights Act will not be violated," Ayad said, adding the plaintiffs plan to file the complaint later Monday. "This has honestly been a work in progress as we have additional plaintiffs being added on by the hour in this complaint."

They're asking for the Michigan Supreme Court to halt the implementation of the new maps this week and order a new map to be drawn to reflect the interest of minority communities.

"Otherwise, you'll always going to have a majority that's going to dilute the minority in any essence," Ayad said.

Overall, the maps adopted by the commission last week decreased the number of majority-Black districts in the proposed maps by stretching Detroit districts into the suburbs. African Americans are an influential voting bloc in the Democratic Party. The spoke-like districts were drawn as such in an effort to increase partisan fairness and "unpack" past efforts to isolate the Democratic vote to certain districts.

But Detroit leaders have argued the commission did too much to unpack the Detroit area and have damaged minority voters' chances of getting their preferred candidate through primary elections.

The commission's consultants have repeatedly said there are other ways to comply with Voting Rights Act requirements than setting an arbitrary percentage of Black voting age population with which the districts must comply. The commission's Voting Rights expert, Bruce Adelson, also has argued there is evidence in Michigan of a White crossover vote in which White voters will vote for a Black candidate.

"This is not rocket science," Gay-Dagnogo said. "They’re meeting behind closed doors and the memo they refused to release, these things are evidence that the process was flawed."

The former lawmaker was referencing an October closed-door meeting by the commission and seven legal memos that the state Supreme Court ordered released.

While some Detroit Democrats remained disgruntled with the new maps approved last week, larger Democratic groups weren't quick to criticize the maps.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, now chairman for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, praised the commission's work as a "success" that shows independent commissions can "produce a fair result.

