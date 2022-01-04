13 Michigan lawmakers signed 'confidentiality agreements' ahead of $1B incentive votes
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — Thirteen Michigan lawmakers signed confidentiality agreements, preventing them from disclosing details of potential development projects, before approving a $1 billion incentive plan, according to documents obtained through an open records request.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. released redacted versions of the agreements on Tuesday afternoon, revealing an unusual arrangement between the state's top elected legislators from both sides of the aisle and an agency that works to attract businesses.