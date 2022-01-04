Battleground districts double under Michigan's new political maps

Lansing — The number of swing districts in the Michigan House of Representatives is poised to double and the fight for control of the Senate is expected to be intense under the state's new political maps.

Those are two outcomes of Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, which last Tuesday adopted legislative district lines for the next decade's elections beginning this year. The panel, enacted through a 2018 petition campaign to amend the state Constitution, took the power to draw maps from lawmakers and prioritized partisan fairness, an effort to make House and Senate results more reflective of the outcomes of statewide races.