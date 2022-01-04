Rep. Brenda Lawrence to retire from Congress, leaving Detroit-area seat up for grabs

Washington — U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she plans to retire from Congress at the end of her term, becoming the 25th House Democrat to decide against seeking reelection in 2022.

Lawrence, 67, of Southfield, is the only Black lawmaker representing Michigan in Congress and the only Michigan Democrat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She feels strongly the state should continue having a "qualified, committed" African American representing the state.