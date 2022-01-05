Tlaib to move for run in new congressional district covering Dearborn, Wayne County

Washington — Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib intends to move and run for reelection in a newly created congressional district that includes Dearborn, Southfield and part of Detroit, her campaign said Wednesday.

The shift to a neighboring district throws open the race for the new district covering the bulk of the City of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes and downriver communities in the 2022 midterm elections, spurring what's likely to be a crowded Democratic primary.

Tlaib, a sophomore lawmaker from Detroit, announced Wednesday that she plans to run in the new 12th District following the process that shuffled political districts for members of the U.S. House.

"After much deliberation with my family, residents, and my team, I am excited to announce that I will be running for re-election in what will now be Michigan’s 12th Congressional District," Tlaib said in a statement.

"The new 12th Congressional District contains nearly two-thirds of the people I currently serve. I’m excited to continue to fight for our residents and engage with new neighbors in Wayne and Oakland counties."

Tlaib's decision came after U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, said Tuesday she intends to retire at the end of her term and won't pursue the seat in the 12th.

The new 12th District covers a significant portion of Tlaib's current territory in Wayne County, including Inkster, Westland, Garden City and Redford Charter Township.

It would also cover communities she hasn't represented in Congress including Southfield, Beverly Hills, Livonia, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. Both Dearborn and Dearborn Heights have large Arab American communities, and Tlaib — the daughter of Palestinian immigrants — is one of the first two Muslim women elected to the U.S. House.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell currently represents Dearborn in Congress but previously said she's going to move and run in a new district anchored by Ann Arbor.

Tlaib in her statement told her current constituents that "no matter if you’re in the new 12th or 13th, our work together will continue."

"I am excited about the opportunity to expand our work to include more communities that want the same access to a better quality of life, including clean air and water, affordable housing, economic justice, and more," Tlaib said. "Our work is only going to gain momentum and become stronger every day."

By moving to the 12th, Tlaib would avoid a primary challenge from former gubernatorial hopeful Shri Thanedar, who formally announced his campaign for the 13th District last week.

Thanedar, a chemist and millionaire, can self-fund his campaign and committed $5 million toward his effort to start. He has served a single term in Lansing as a state representative for the 3rd District, whose boundaries fall within the new 12th Congressional District.

Thanedar in 2018 narrowly won Detroit but finished third out of three candidates in the statewide gubernatorial primary after spending almost $10 million of his own fortune on the race.

It's unclear who else might seek the Democratic nomination in the 12th with Tlaib on the ballot. A member of the progressive Squad in Congress, she has national name ID.

Names floated as potential Democratic candidates include Westland Mayor William Wild, state Sen. Jeremy Moss of Southfield, state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden of Southfield, and former state Rep. Rudy Hobbs, who is Oakland County's deputy executive.

Former state lawmaker and current Wayne County Commissioner David Knezek Jr.'s name has also been mentioned by Democrats, as well as Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun and Dearborn City Council President Mike Sareini.

