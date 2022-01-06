One year later: Capitol riot revisionism angers Michigan lawmakers

Washington — U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence recalled the sound of rioters banging on the doors to the House floor, where she and dozens of other lawmakers were scrambling to pull gas masks over their heads on Jan. 6, 2021.

Moments later, police evacuated House members in an urgent push through a side door, whisking them to a safe room, as hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, ransacked offices and engaged in hand-to-hand combat with police.