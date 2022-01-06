Trump boosts 'Stop the Steal' candidates in fight for Michigan House control

Lansing — Former President Donald Trump, who's declared Michigan needs a "new Legislature," is backing a crop of Republican candidates for the state House who've expressed avid support for him and his efforts to undermine the 2020 election.

At the center of the president's involvement are state Rep. Matt Maddock, a conservative lawmaker who's campaigning to be the House's next speaker, and his wife, Meshawn Maddock, co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, who's widely believed to hold sway with Trump.