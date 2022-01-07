Sen. Ted Cruz apologizes to Fox News host Tucker Carlson for calling Jan. 6 attackers ‘terrorists’

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

Memo to Ted Cruz: Don’t be mean to the Jan. 6 attackers if you know what’s good for you.

The Texas senator was forced to make a cringeworthy mea culpa live on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Thursday for calling the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol “terrorists.”

Cruz repeatedly beat himself up for being too harsh on the violent mob.

“The way I phrased things was sloppy and frankly it was dumb,” Cruz began.

He went even deeper into MAGA damage control mode as Carlson raked him over the coals for the sin of criticizing the Trump fans who attacked cops on Jan. 6, 2021.

“My sloppy phrasing led a lot of people to misunderstand what I meant,” Cruz said. “I was referring to the limited number of people who violently attacked police officers.”

Cruz, who famously once called Trump a con man who would destroy the Republican Party during their one-sided 2016 primary battle, wasn’t done yet.

He pleaded with Carlson to accept his apology to the rioters, whom he falsely called “peaceful protesters.”

“I wasn’t trying to say that the thousands of peaceful protesters supporting Donald Trump were somehow terrorists,” Cruz said.

Cruz’s serial “I’m sorry” session illustrates how difficult it is for any Republican to walk the tight rope between criticizing the attack on the Capitol and seeking to hold onto the support of Trump’s loyal army of backers.

Just in case any of his supporters missed the grovel-fest, Cruz even tweeted out the humiliating clip himself and issued yet another agonizing apology to the MAGA nation.