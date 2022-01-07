GOP attorney general hopeful should return Chatfield contributions, DePerno says

Lansing — Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno called Friday on his GOP opponent, Tom Leonard, to return $72,500 in campaign contributions he's received in past years from former House Speaker Lee Chatfield's political committees.

The request from DePerno came a day after Michigan State Police confirmed an investigation is occurring into sexual abuse allegations against Chatfield based on a complaint from his 27-year-old sister-in-law who said she'd been abused by the Levering Republican starting when she was around 15.

Chatfield hasn't responded to the allegations. As a lawmaker, he was known for his ability to raise money. His four leadership political action committees (PACs) have given about $2.8 million to other candidates and causes since Jan. 1, 2019, according to campaign finance disclosures.

He was the speaker of the House, the top position, in 2019 and 2020, before leaving office because of term limits.

"The office of attorney general is the highest-ranking law enforcement office in the state," DePerno's campaign said in a statement. "It is of the utmost importance that the future attorney general is not tied to one of the most heinous crimes an individual can commit against an innocent child.

"It is critical that morals take precedent over political contributions made to candidates."

Chatfield's PACs gave $72,500 to Leonard's 2018 campaign for attorney general over 2017 and 2018. At the time, Leonard was the Republican speaker of the House and Chatfield was speaker pro tempore.

Leonard of DeWitt lost to Democrat Dana Nessel in the 2018 election by 3 percentage points. In September, he launched a campaign to challenge Nessel in 2022.

Disclosures show that Chatfield hasn't financially contributed to Leonard's 2022 campaign.

"He donated funds to a different campaign four years ago, and those funds have long since been spent," said Phil Goodrich, Leonard's campaign manager, of Chatfield.

"This is just Matt DePerno trying to capitalize on a terrible situation," Goodrich said.

In an interview, DePerno of Kalamazoo said the Chatfield investigation could fall to Leonard if he were elected attorney general, the top law enforcement position in the state, and took office in January 2023.

Leonard would be "entirely conflicted," DePerno said, adding that "I would have no problem investigating this case in any way."

DePerno, Leonard and state Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township, are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general. The party is holding a convention in April for delegates to endorse a candidate.

The GOP nominee will face Nessel in November 2022.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.