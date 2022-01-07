Michigan businesses resumed giving to election objectors in 2021

Washington — Michigan companies that once pledged to stop or alter donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 election results last January have resumed contributions, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., DTE Energy and Rocket Companies.

They're among dozens of corporations and groups nationwide that did so in the year since supporters of former President Donald Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, sparking a wave of activism from business leaders outraged with members of Congress who still contested the election after the siege.