Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist tests positive for COVID, says he has no symptoms

Lansing — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said Sunday he tested positive for the coronavirus but was showing no symptoms.

Gilchrist, 39, of Detroit revealed his positive test in a message on social media as the state experiences a surge in infections tied to the highly contagious omicron variant.

On Friday, Michigan reported 40,692 new COVID-19 cases over two days, a record for the highest daily average of cases since the pandemic began.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," the lieutenant governor said in a video on Twitter. "Since the beginning, I have been open and transparent about how this virus has impacted people in my life. I take this very seriously. And I feel that it is important to share my story."

Gilchrist said his 2-year-old daughter, Ruby, had begun to experience a runny nose and a mild fever, so members of his family took COVID-19 tests.

"I will be isolating for the appropriate amount of time," he said. "And I will continue to maintain a virtual work schedule."

Gilchrist, a Democrat who's second in command to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been vaccinated and received a booster dose, he said Sunday.

Last week, Whitmer tested negative for the virus after her husband, Marc Mallory, tested positive on Tuesday.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.