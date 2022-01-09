New scrutiny could loom for former Speaker Chatfield's 'prodigious' fundraising

Lansing — Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who's now facing sexual assault claims from his sister-in-law, has been one of the state's most prolific fundraisers and the looming investigation could put a new spotlight on a side of Lansing politics that's often shrouded in secrecy.

On Thursday, law enforcement authorities confirmed that a 26-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Lansing Police Department in December, alleging she'd been assaulted by Chatfield from the time she was about 15 and into 2021. The woman's Okemos-based attorney Jamie White indicated there were also unspecified financial allegations against Chatfield.