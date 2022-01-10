U.S. House Jan. 6 committee got Michigan Republicans' claimed electors certificate

Lansing — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office provided the U.S. House committee that's investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection a certificate, signed by 16 Republicans, falsely claiming Donald Trump won Michigan's electoral votes.

The inaccurate and unofficial "certificate of the votes of the 2020 electors from Michigan" was among the documents the Democratic Secretary of State's office sent to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol, according to documents obtained in an open records request by The Detroit News.