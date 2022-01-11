Gov. Whitmer's poll numbers jump, but close reelection race could lie ahead

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's job approval rating has climbed to begin 2022, but Republicans have opportunities against the Democrat who is seeking a second term, according to a new poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV.

The Jan. 3-7 survey of 600 likely general election voters found a competitive political environment, more people saying the state was on the wrong track than right and only 40% of participants indicating they plan to vote to reelect Whitmer in a pivotal midterm election. But her approval rating rose to 56%.