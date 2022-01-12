How Mich. voters view prosecution of parents in Oxford shooting in Detroit News-WDIV poll

Likely Michigan voters strongly approve of criminal charges for the parents of the teen accused in the Oxford High School shooting rampage that left four students dead and seven people injured, a poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV found.

About 74% of likely voters in Michigan supported the involuntary manslaughter charges issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley in the Nov. 30 shooting that authorities allege was carried out by 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. Another 9% "strongly oppose" the charges and the remaining 17% were undecided.