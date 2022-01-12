Benson leading GOP hopeful in secretary of state race, Detroit News-WDIV poll finds

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is leading potential Republican opponent Kristina Karamo, by 14 percentage points as she campaigns for re-election, according to a Jan. 3-7 poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV.

The Detroit Democrat leads Trump-endorsed Karamo 46% to 32% among the 600 likely Michigan general election voters surveyed from Jan. 3-7. The poll had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.