Ohio Justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

Julie Carr Smyth

Associated Press

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court declared invalid on Wednesday newly drawn maps invalid that had retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature, giving the state redistricting panel 10 days to fix them.

The two-paragraph order, issued by Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, was a victory for voting rights advocates and Democrats who had challenged the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The court sent the maps back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission to take another crack at complying with provisions of a 2015 constitutional amendment requiring an attempt at avoiding partisan favoritism. Justices also retained jurisdiction over whatever maps the panel comes up with.

The maps of the Ohio House and Ohio Senate strongly favored the Republican party, though Ohio’s political mix is 54% Republican, 46% Democratic.

O’Connor, who is 70, must leave the court at year’s end due to age limits. She was considered a pivotal voice one a court with three other Republicans and three Democrats.

Republicans who controlled the map-drawing process had argued the commission met its constitutional mandates by complying with a host of other protocols that made the partisan favoritism and proportionality provisions moot.