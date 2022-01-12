Trump's support in Michigan dips, creating crunch for GOP, Detroit News-WDIV poll finds
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — Only 31% of likely Michigan voters now say they have favorable views of former President Donald Trump, nearly a year after he left office, but Republicans continue to heavily support him, according to a Detroit News-WDIV poll.
The numbers reveal the crossroads facing GOP candidates in the battleground state, where Trump's endorsement could help in the August primary election but cause problems in the November general election.