Why Nessel's re-election bid could hinge on outside forces, Detroit News-WDIV poll finds

Michigan's attorney general race is shaping up to be one of the closest among candidates for statewide office, according to a Detroit News-WDIV poll, but the race could change in the coming months in large part due to influences outside the state.

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel is leading both of her Republican challengers 10 months out from the election. The incumbent is six percentage points ahead of Republican former House Speaker Tom Leonard and 10 percentage points ahead of GOP lawyer Matthew DePerno, according to the Jan. 3-7 poll by the Lansing-based Glengariff Group.