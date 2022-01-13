Board member raises concerns about ex-Speaker Chatfield's nonprofit fund

Lansing — The vice president of a nonprofit organization tied to former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said he was given "no reason to believe" the account that raised nearly $2 million was being used.

The statement, obtained by The Detroit News, raises concerns about the activities and internal oversight of the Peninsula Fund and other similar groups that collect money on behalf of Michigan legislators from anonymous donors. The Peninsula Fund, a so-called "social welfare" organization, reported spending $454,337 on travel, entertainment and food in 2020, including $142,266 in expenditures specifically for public officials.