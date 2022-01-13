U.S. Capitol Police arrest Michigan woman who had guns in her truck

A Michigan woman who had guns in her vehicle and wanted to talk Wednesday to U.S. Capitol Police officers about Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection in Washington, D.C., has been arrested.

At 1:40 p.m., Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, parked her Silverado in a "No Parking" zone in front of U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, according to a Thursday press release. She told officers she "wanted to talk about information she had" about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, Capitol Police said.

"During that conversation, one of our agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado," the release said. "McAttee confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle."

McAttee is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession or transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The department said officials have no evidence the woman came to do anything except speak with officers.

"We cannot provide the details of that conversation because they are now part of an open investigation," according to the department's statement.

The woman's vehicle had ammunition in it and a rifle, muzzle loader, shotgun and a pellet gun, according to Capitol Police.

Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building on the day electoral votes were officially being tallied.

Fourteen individuals from Michiganhave been charged with crimes related to the events that took place Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Robert Snell contributed.