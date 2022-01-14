Michigan set to receive $563M in federal aid for bridge repairs, replacements

Washington — Michigan is set to receive $563.1 million over five years for bridge repairs and replacement under the bipartisan infrastructure package, the White House said.

The funding comes from a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed last year, with the bridge program now being launched by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The White House said the program, overseen by the Federal Highway Administration, will be the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.

It will send $26.5 billion to states over the five years of the law, including $5.3 billion for the current fiscal year or $112.6 million for Michigan this year.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, applauded the funding, calling it a "game-changer" and saying it would "transform how Michiganders get around the state and strengthen the safety of our bridges for future generations."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, noted the United States ranks 13th in the world in infrastructure quality, "which is what makes this federal investment essential."

"The bipartisan infrastructure law will bolster our economy by rebuilding roads and bridges that are in desperate need of repair and create good-paying jobs along the way," Peters said in a statement.

Congress cleared the bipartisan infrastructure package in November. Under the bill, Michigan was estimated to receive at least $8 billion in federal funding over five years for highway and bridge projects, including $7.3 billion from federal highway programs, according to estimates by the White House based on transportation funding formulas.

The state may also compete for additional funding from the package's $12.5 billion program for economically significant bridges and roughly $16 billion intended for major projects with economic benefits for communities.

Michigan is expected to receive an additional $1 billion over five years to improve public transit options under the measure.

