Political fight brewing in Oakland Co.: Democrat vs. Democrat
Melissa Nann Burke Riley Beggin
The Detroit News
Oakland County Democrats are bracing for a high-profile primary contest between two sitting members of Congress — U.S. Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens — that's likely to be intense and expensive.
The race is the first incumbent-on-incumbent primary for a U.S. House seat in Michigan since the last redistricting cycle a decade ago and one of a handful of member-on-member congressional primaries so far across the country.