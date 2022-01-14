POLITICS

Political fight brewing in Oakland Co.: Democrat vs. Democrat

Melissa Nann Burke Riley Beggin
The Detroit News

Oakland County Democrats are bracing for a high-profile primary contest between two sitting members of Congress — U.S. Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens — that's likely to be intense and expensive.

The race is the first incumbent-on-incumbent primary for a U.S. House seat in Michigan since the last redistricting cycle a decade ago and one of a handful of member-on-member congressional primaries so far across the country. 

