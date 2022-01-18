Chatfield, key staffer got posts with PAC after leaving speaker's office

Lansing — A national group that's raised millions of dollars from corporations to help Republican candidates gave positions to both former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and one of his top staffers, Anne Minard, in the year after Chatfield left office.

For seven months of 2021, Minard maintained two full-time jobs, working in a government position for the state House, under new Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, and working for GOPAC, a Virginia-based political committee, according to information from the House and the group.