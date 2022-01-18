Rep. Dan Kildee says he has breakthrough case of COVID-19

Washington — Michigan U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee said Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 in another case of a breakthrough infection in a member of Congress.

Kildee, D-Flint Township, said he's been vaccinated and received his booster shot. He's experiencing mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have consulted with my doctor and am taking all necessary precautions, including isolating myself from others," Kildee said in a statement.

"I will be voting by proxy this week as I continue to quarantine and recover from home.”

Kildee is the latest lawmaker who shared a diagnosis with a breakthrough case of COVID in recent weeks, including more than a dozen so far this year amid the surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican, also said Tuesday that he has COVID and had also been vaccinated.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, both in 2020.

mburke@detroitnews.com