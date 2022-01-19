Soldano submits petitions to get on ballot for governor, calls for 'normalcy' in schools

Lansing — Republican Garrett Soldano submitted petition signatures to try to get on the ballot as a candidate for Michigan governor Wednesday while calling for a "sense of normalcy" in Michigan schools and transparency from state government.

Soldano, 43, a chiropractor from Mattawan, first gained the political spotlight in the spring of 2020 by opposing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's hoping to channel the support he gained from his activism to boost his outsider bid to become the GOP nominee to challenge Whitmer's reelection in November.

"I am here to represent the people," Soldano said, standing outside the Michigan Department of State office building in downtown Lansing. "We are going to bring transparency and truth back to governing ... again, which is much needed."

Soldano's campaign said it turned in more than 20,000 petition signatures on Wednesday and was the first of the gubernatorial campaigns to do so in the 2022 race. To get on the primary ballot, major party candidates for statewide offices must collect at least 15,000 signatures.

Voters in the August primary will choose the Republican nominee for governor. Eleven Republicans, including Soldano, have formed campaign committees to seek the nomination. The other most well-known contenders include former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke, and businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores.

Soldano told reporters that he's a "pure conservative." If elected, he would use his powers to ensure schools offer in-person learning options during the COVID-19 pandemic and ban local mandates that require students to wear masks. About 35% of Michigan's K-12 districts are currently under a mask policy, according to information tracked by Whitmer's office.

"We have to get normalcy back to these kids," Soldano said.

"It's common sense. If you're sick, stay home," he added. "Don't come to school and infect everyone. We can get through this with common sense solutions."

The former college football linebacker from Western Michigan University said he plans to open the Legislature and governor's office to Freedom of Information Act requests and require disclosure of donors to nonprofit organizations linked to officeholders.

"I'm not here to make friends in Lansing," he said.

The Michigan Democratic Party has repeatedly labeled Soldano a "snake oil salesman," referring to comments he's previously made about a nutrition supplement called Juice Plus+. The Daily Mail reported in April 2020 that Soldano had said the product turns your body into "an environment of greatness and you'll dominate any virus."

"Garrett Soldano submitting his signatures to make it onto the primary ballot ensures that Michiganders will have a clear choice between Gov. Whitmer’s strong leadership and dangerous extremism in November," said Rodericka Applewhaite, spokeswoman for the Michigan Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, Soldano said his past comments about the supplement were focused on people being healthier and stronger to give themselves a better chance of dealing with a virus.

"The only snake oil that I'm selling is called freedom," he said.

