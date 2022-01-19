Trump ally pushes to banish Cheney from House GOP conference

Billy House

Bloomberg

A leading House conservative and close ally to Donald Trump wants Republicans to oust Liz Cheney from the party amid her public opposition to the former president and her ongoing role in the probe into the Capitol insurrection.

Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, on Wednesday privately argued to colleagues that Cheney essentially left the GOP when she agreed to join the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot and condemned Trump and other Republicans, two GOP lawmakers who were in the meeting said.