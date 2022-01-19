Trump’s top 7 asset troubles, from penthouse size to club fees

Erik Larson

Bloomberg

Donald Trump’s attempt to avoid testifying in a civil probe of his real estate business triggered a flood of early revelations from New York Attorney General Letitia James in a court filing seeking to justify her investigation.

The Democrat late Tuesday night offered the court a detailed preview of her findings so far to push back on Trump’s claim that the investigation is political theater and bolster her request for a court order forcing the former president and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to sit for depositions and hand over documents.