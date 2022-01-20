Democrats eyeing new Macomb Co. House seat include former GOP mayor Taylor
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Washington — The Democratic congressional campaign arm is talking to the mayor of Sterling Heights, a former Republican, about running for the U.S. House in Michigan's newly drawn 10th District centered on Macomb County, according to multiple sources familiar with their talks.
Mayor Michael C. Taylor is among the potential candidates that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spoken to in recent weeks about the 10th, which is expected to be one of the state's most competitive congressional contests.