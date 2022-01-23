Insider: Michigan state senator expected to announce U.S. House campaign

Michigan state Sen. Adam Hollier is expected to announce a campaign for the U.S. House on Monday.

Hollier, a Detroit Democrat who was first elected to the Senate in 2018, will run in the new the 13th District, which includes most of Detroit, Hamtramck and the Grosse Pointes. The seat is open after redistricting and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, opted to run in the 12th District.