Parts of Michigan petition law thrown out by high court; certain proposals affected

The Michigan Supreme Court threw out parts of a 2018 petition law as unconstitutional Monday, a decision that could immediately affect at least three petitions in the field that will need to change their petition formats to come into compliance.

A majority of the high court ruled that portions of the 2018 law were unconstitutional, specifically requirements that paid circulators submit an affidavit to the state and mandates that no more than 15% of signatures gathered come from any one congressional district.