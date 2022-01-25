Michigan Senate panel preparing $2 billion tax cut proposal

Lansing — A Michigan Senate committee is expected to advance a proposal that would bring about $2 billion in tax cuts on Wednesday, just hours before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's annual State of the State address.

The GOP-led Michigan Senate Finance Committee has scheduled its meeting for 12:30 p.m. The Democratic governor's speech is at 7 p.m. The Senate panel's agenda includes a bill that would cut the corporate income tax rate and the personal income tax rate while instituting a $500 per-child tax credit.