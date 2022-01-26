Biden’s First Supreme Court Selection: The Leading Contenders

Kimberly Robinson, Greg Stohr and Madison Alder

Bloomberg

Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement gives President Joe Biden the chance to fulfill his campaign promise to put the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

If that happens, Biden’s pick would be the third Black justice and the sixth woman in the court’s history of more than 230 years. Biden could also heed calls from his liberal base to add professional diversity to a court without any former public defenders or civil rights lawyers.