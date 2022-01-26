Michigan Gov. Whitmer prepares to set agenda with fourth State of State speech

Editor's note: Check back at 7 p.m. for the live video.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking to define how billions of dollars in the state surplus should be spent on Wednesday as she prepares to push proposals for targeted tax subsidies in her fourth State of the State address.

Whitmer is expected to push for boosting the state's earned income tax credit from 6% of the federal credit to 20% and repealing a 2011 change that subjected additional pension income to the state's income tax.

As part of the virtual speech, the first-term Democratic governor also will propose a new $2,500 rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle and charging equipment, according to a source with knowledge of the plans. It will be part of Whitmer's expected emphasis on Michigan's efforts to lay claim to the future of the auto manufacturing industry.

The speech is being made from Detroit Diesel, a manufacturing company based in Redford Township, Whitmer revealed before the speech in a tweet. Last year's virtual address was given from the governor's Capitol office.

General Motors Co. confirmed Tuesday it will invest $7 billion for electric vehicle and battery production at four Michigan sites, creating 4,000 new jobs and retaining 1,000 positions. The Detroit automaker announced the single largest investment in its history in Lansing alongside Whitmer and legislative leaders after the state's Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved $824.1 million in incentives for the projects.

"Gov. Whitmer will announce a plan in her State of the State address to keep her foot on the gas to make our state a place that puts more money in people’s pockets and gets more Michiganders back to work, so that we can continue our strong economic progress," Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said last week.

Republican legislative leaders are countering Whitmer's attempt to set the terms of debate after the state generated a budget surplus that includes $1.7 billion in state tax revenues that came in above previous expectations.

The Michigan Senate Finance Committee voted Wednesday to advance a proposal that would bring about $2.3 billion in tax cuts. And House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, on Friday called for "targeted and sustainable tax relief" for Michigan residents.

"This is the time to do it," Sen, Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

The bill would lower Michigan's corporate income tax rate from 6% to 3.9% and decrease the personal income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9%. It would also allow people to claim a $500 non-refundable credit for each dependent under the age of 19.

The legislation is sponsored or co-sponsored by 16 of the 22 Republicans in the state Senate, including Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake.

In a full year, the legislation would generate a $2.3 billion tax cut, according to one Senate GOP estimate.

Senate Republicans also have their own proposal to increase the tax exemption for senior income. In a Tuesday statement, Runestad asked the governor to work with Senate and House leadership to expedite legislation "to provide meaningful relief to working families and seniors."

The speech will mark the second straight year that Whitmer makes it virtually and won't be given before a joint session of the Legislature because of a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The address follows a less-than-30-minute virtual address last year in which the Democratic governor urged the GOP-led Legislature to find common ground with her after months of debate over the governor's handling of COVID-19.

Follow Beth LeBlanc and Craig Mauger during the State of the State address:

cmauger@detroitnews.com

eleblanc@detroitnews.com